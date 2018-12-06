Toddler wouldn’t sleep, so day-care worker ‘slammed’ her bloody, Georgia cops say

Police in Smyrna, Georgia, say a former day-care employee shoved a 16-month-old toddler’s head into a mat and then “slammed” the child to the ground because the girl didn’t want to take a nap, CBS 46 reported.
Now 20-year-old Jonee Hamilton faces charges of aggravated assault and child cruelty after police reviewed video footage of the alleged incident, which took place in late November, Patch reported.
“She takes the head of the child and slams it into the ground and she picks the kid up and slams her on the ground and causes a laceration on the lip and it bleeds everywhere,” said Smyrna Police Officer Heather Knight, according to Fox 5. “We have seen deaths from this kind of action, we’re very lucky, the parents of the little girl are very lucky this child did not lose her life.”
Police said the alleged attack at Oxford Babies Inc. left the child’s clothes bloodied, according to WXIA.
The owner of the day care, Cindy Smith, said Hamilton was fired immediately, that she had worked at the center for only two months, and that she had passed all background checks, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
“Oxford Babies is cooperating fully with all authorities investigating this incident,” Smith said, according to the paper.
“She went to a doctor. They don’t see a concussion. But something like this could’ve easily caused concussions, broken bones,” Knight said, according to WSB-TV. Knight said the department was not releasing the surveillance footage yet, because it was still an active investigation.
“We have to review pretty much their whole case, videos, to see if there’s anything going on,” Knight said, according to the station.
Jail records show that Hamilton was arrested on Dec. 4 and faces a first-degree cruelty to children charge and a felony aggravated assault charge. She was not given bail and did not have an attorney listed.
