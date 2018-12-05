Utah hate crime law under scrutiny after tire shop beating

This undated photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Dale Covington. The recent beating of a young man and his father at their Salt Lake City tire shop by Covington, an attacker who told police he targeted them because they were Mexican, is renewing criticism of the state's hate crime law, which one prosecutor is calling unusable. Rather than protecting specific groups, the 1990s-era measure speaks generally about crimes that block people from freely exercising their constitutional rights. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP