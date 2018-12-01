Deported nurse wins approval to return to US

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Maria Mendoza-Sanchez, an oncology nurse in Oakland, Calif., who was deported in 2017, leaving her four children behind, watches the scenery flash by as she and a few family members drive from their small town of Santa Monica, to the outer limits of Mexico City to check on a property in Hidalgo, Mexico. Mendoza-Sanchez, a nurse who was deported to Mexico has won her improbable fight to return to her four children and job in California after winning a ticket in a visa lottery. Mendoza-Sanchez told the San Francisco Chronicle she learned Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, her visa had been approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. San Francisco Chronicle via AP Leah Millis