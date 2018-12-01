Rows of parked cars are covered by the first snowfall are seen at a shopping center in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Temperatures dipped to -6 C (21 F) in Moscow and -10 C (14 F) at night.
Rows of parked cars are covered by the first snowfall are seen at a shopping center in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Temperatures dipped to -6 C (21 F) in Moscow and -10 C (14 F) at night. Dmitry Serebryakov AP Photo
Rows of parked cars are covered by the first snowfall are seen at a shopping center in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Temperatures dipped to -6 C (21 F) in Moscow and -10 C (14 F) at night. Dmitry Serebryakov AP Photo

National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

December 01, 2018 02:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes parked cars covered by the season's first snowfall in Moscow; a contestant checking her makeup in a mirror as she prepares to perform in the Mr. & Miss Albinism East Africa contest in Kenya; and a migrant woman carrying a handmade American flag at the Mexico-U.S. border.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 24-30, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  