Shot by wife in drug-fueled fight over oatmeal, Pennsylvania man has died, say police

John Maki’s last meal at home was breakfast, a meal that came to a bloody end when his wife shot him in the head, police say.
They were fighting over the oatmeal.
That was back in April when the couple made headlines after going on an all-night drug bender that ended up in a shooting, according to police.
Maki, 29, has been in the hospital since the April shooting and died on Wednesday, reported WTAE in Pittsburgh.
Rachel Eutsey, 36, of Normalville, who was originally charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, faces new charges of criminal homicide, according to the TV station, which identified her as Maki’s girlfriend though other media outlets reported the two were married.
“He wasn’t happy with the traditional oats she bought instead of the instant oats he wanted,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater told CBS in Pittsburgh in April.
Eutsey told police she and Maki left their house in Saltlick Township about 1:30 a.m. on April 5, their 8-month-old daughter with them, and went to buy crack cocaine, the CBS station reported.
She told police they smoked the crack in the car - with the baby there - in a parking lot and at home, CBS reported. Then they fell asleep.
When they woke up, they got into the fight over breakfast.
Eutsey told police Maki choked her and that she went to her father’s bedroom, got a gun and loaded it, according to court documents reviewed in April by the Herald-Standard in Uniontown.
She said Maki walked down the hall yelling at her and that she pointed the gun at him “to scare him,” the newspaper reported.
She told police she didn’t mean to shoot him, the Herald-Standard reported.
She called 911 and police took her into custody, CBS reported in April. Their baby girl - dirty and in a state of neglect, CBS reported - wound up in the custody of the county’s children and youth services.
