5 dog food brands recalled this week for problem that can cause kidney malfunctions

“D” might be for “dog,” but too much Vitamin D can cause dog’s kidneys to stop working as they should. The possibility of too much Vitamin D got five brands of dog food from three different manufacturers recalled this week.

Each company-written, FDA-posted recall notice advised dog owners to stop feeding their pooches this particular food. Most can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” one notice explained. “Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.”

In layman’s terms, “renal dysfunction” translates to “kidney snafu.”

▪ Sunshine Mills yanked three of its brands first, Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, 14-pound and 28-pound bags; Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, 40-pound bags, UPC codes 0-70155-10566-0 and 0-70155-10564-0; and Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food in 3.5-pound, 16-pound and 30-pound bags.

All have best by dates from Nov. 1, 2018, to Nov. 8, 2019. They went to U.S. retail stores and distributors in Puerto Rico, Japan, Colombia, Israel, Canada and South Korea.

Those with questions can email customer.service@sunshinemills.com or call Sunshine Mills at 800-705-2111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

▪ ANF recalled ANF Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food in either 3 kg bags with a best by date of Nov. 22, 2019, or 7.5 kg bags with a best by date of Nov. 20, 2019. This dog food went to stores in Puerto Rico.

Any ANF customers with questions can email mwhite@anf.com or call 936-560-5930 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

▪ ELM Pet Foods recalled ELM Chicken & Chickpea Recipe in the 3-pound bag (best by Feb. 26, 2019, April 30, 2019, and Sept. 5, 2019) and 28-pound bag (best by April 6, 2019, and July 2, 2019); and 40-pound bags of ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe (best by dates Sept. 14, 2019, Sept. 22, 2019, or Oct. 11, 2019).

The recalled lots were distributed in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Anyone with questions or wanting to discuss a refund can email customerservice@elmpetfoods.com or call ELM Pet Foods at 1-800-705-2111, 8 a.m. to 5p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.