Ex-Sen. Al Franken takes first steps back into public arena

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2017, file photo, outgoing U.S. Sen. Al Franken speaks about his accomplishments and thanks his team in Minneapolis, as his eight years in the Senate are set to come to an end. The former senator is taking his first tentative steps back into the public arena after resigning under amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations. Franken has kept a low public profile since leaving office last January. But he addressed his supporters in a Facebook message on Thanksgiving Day, saying that while he’s not running for anything, he hopes in the coming year for the chance to help make a difference again. Star Tribune via AP, File Glen Stubbe