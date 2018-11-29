In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo Samuel Oliver-Bruno glances back before preparing for interviews after the press conference held at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, N.C. Oliver-Rruno, who sought refuge from deportation at the church for 11 months was arrested Friday after arriving at an appointment with immigration officials.
In this Dec. 13, 2017, photo Samuel Oliver-Bruno glances back before preparing for interviews after the press conference held at CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham, N.C. Oliver-Rruno, who sought refuge from deportation at the church for 11 months was arrested Friday after arriving at an appointment with immigration officials. The Charlotte Observer via AP Casey Toth
Immigrant deported after seeking refuge in N Carolina church

JONATHAN DREW Associated Press

November 29, 2018 10:02 PM

DURHAM, N.C.

Federal authorities say a Mexican immigrant who sought refuge in a North Carolina church for nearly a year has been deported.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said that Samuel Oliver-Bruno was removed from the U.S. to Mexico at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Oliver-Bruno had spent 11 months in a Durham, North Carolina, church before leaving last week to have his fingerprints taken as part of an application to remain in the U.S. to support his son and ailing wife. He was arrested at an immigration office where he went for the screening as part of his application.

More than two-dozen people were arrested after demonstrators blocked a law enforcement van driving Oliver-Bruno away. ICE has said he had no legal basis to be in the U.S. and had run out of appeals.

