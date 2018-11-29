Volunteer at SC megachurch sexually assaulted at least 14 pre-school boys, lawsuit says

New accusations of sexual assault by a megachurch preschool volunteer came out in a lawsuit this week after police in North Charleston arrested the man for abusing a 3-year-old boy, according WCSC.

Police arrested Jacop Hazlett, 28, after surveillance cameras at the NewSpring Church campus in North Charleston caught him allegedly molesting a 3-year-old boy, ABC News 4 reports.

That alleged assault happened on Sunday, according to CBS 17, when police say Hazlett took the 3-year-old boy to the bathroom. Police say Hazlett performed oral sex on the boy in the classroom bathroom, the station reports.

The lawsuit, filed by the parents of a different boy Wednesday in Dorchester County, states, “NewSpring Church reviewed its security camera footage going back ninety days and found fourteen separate incidents where Jacop Hazlett sexually abused boys in the three-to-four-year-old day care room bathroom.”

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the lawsuit, the church keeps video footage going back 90 days. The lawsuit alledges the surveilance video showed Hazlett taking the boy, another 3-year-old, to the bathroom, taking pictures of his genitalia and sexually assaulting him.

The lawsuit notes the parents, listed only as Mother and Father Doe, did not learn of the assault until this week when the church reviewed the video footage.

The court filing says NewSpring did not monitor the daycare appropriately. “Jacop Hazlett knew of the security camera and its ability to see into the bathroom, meaning he was aware of the extraordinary risk he was taking had NewSpring Church simply been monitoring the video feed,” the lawsuit states.

Church officials told parents of preschool students in a letter Monday that they had just learned of the assaults and reported Hazlett to police, according to the letter published by WCSC.

The parents who filed the suit learned of the assault on their son Tuesday, according to the court filing, but it does not say if the police or church officials told them about what happened.

“Once we were made aware, we reviewed video footage from the past 90 days in which Hazlett served as a Kidspring volunteer,” the church told CBS 17, referring to the preschool program. “In the videos, it appears there was inappropriate conduct by Hazlett,” the church told the television station, explaining that NewSpring officials were cooperating with the investigation.

WCSC reported that the church did do a background check on Hazlett, which included searching his criminal history and checking the national sex offender database.

McClatchy has not responded a phone message requesting comment from NewSpring on the allegations. Responding to the arrest, a church spokeswoman told WCSC that Hazlett’s background check came back clean.

NewSpring has 14 church campuses around South Carolina, according to the church’s website. The lawsuit notes that the church collected more than $40 million in donations, the lawsuit notes.

This is not the first time a NewSpring volunteer has been arrested on sex crimes charges. In March a youth pastor at the same NewSpring church was accused of soliciting a minor for sex, ABC News 4 reports.

Caleb Lide Jordan, a 30-year-old real estate agent, faces four counts of exploitation of a minor after his arrest in February, the station reports.