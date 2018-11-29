10 Things to Know for Today

In this Friday, June 22, 2018, photo, Ding Xiaohua, deputy director of the Shanghai Electric Vehicle Public Data Collecting, Monitoring and Research Center speaks near a data display screen in Shanghai. According to specifications published in 2016, every electric vehicle in China transmits data from the car’s sensors back to the manufacturer. From there, automakers send 61 data points, including location and details about battery and engine function to local centers like the one Ding oversees in Shanghai. Ng Han Guan AP Photo