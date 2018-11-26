Watch this Christmas light show as it dances along to a Taylor Swift song in Kansas

“Are you ready for it?”
That’s the question the first song in a Christmas light show is “asking” when the music starts and the lights flash on.
The 30-minute long show starts with the lights dancing along to the beat of “....Ready for it?” by Taylor Swift. As the lyrics start, the purple and white lights continue to electrify the front yard.
“It’s like a precursor to the show itself,” Louie Cortez, of Topeka, Kansas, told The Wichita Eagle. “Those who see it for the first time aren’t sure what to expect, so it’s like a teaser for the rest of the show.”
The Taylor Swift part of the show is inspired by the first concert Cortez ever went to — Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City earlier this year.
“I saw the stage in my mind and what I could do with the lights,” Cortez said, “so I thought it’d be really cool to program (the Christmas light show) to it.”
“....Ready for it?” is then followed by 30 minutes of Christmas songs, including some favorites from Disney’s World of Color show in California.
This is the fourth official year of the Cortez Holiday Light Show in Topeka, but it has been going on each holiday season since 2008. The show is entirely “designed, planned and programmed” by Cortez, an IT systems analyst at the University of Kansas.
“I always had this itch for Christmas lights when I was little,” he said. “I would see videos of houses lit up and going to music, and I thought it would be cool to do it. This is what it became.”
This is the first year a Swift song has been included in the lineup.
Cortez tweeted that he is a “die hard” Swift fan, and he told The Eagle that his boyfriend even had to put headphones in to “block out” all the Swift songs he was playing on repeat.
Now, Cortez is hoping Swift will see the video of his light show.
“If she does, I’ll probably cry,” he said.
