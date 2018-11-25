Migrant mom falls off border fence, gets impaled in front of her kids, officials say

A 26-year-old woman from Guatemala fell onto construction debris Friday while scaling the San Diego border fence with her children, ages 3 and 5, reported The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Steel bars among the debris pierced the woman’s side and buttocks, reported KFMB. Her two children, who also had tried to climb the barrier near the San Ysidro port of entry, were not hurt in the 8:25 p.m. incident.

U.S. Border Patrol agents helped the woman and called paramedics, who took her to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, reported KNSD. Her children also were checked at a hospital and turned over to immigration authorities.

“Entering our country illegally, particularly over our walls, is not only dangerous, but also very foolish,” said Rodney Scott, Diego’s Chief Border Patrol Agent, according to KFMB. “This woman placed her own life and her children’s lives in peril. She could have easily died if not for the quick response by our agents and EMS.”

The woman told authorities she was not part of a migrant caravan from Central America that has traveled through Mexico to seek asylum in the United States, reported KNSD.

The construction debris is part of a project to replace the fence with a border wall and is not related to recent military efforts to reinforce the fence with wire in response to the caravan, reported the Union-Tribune.

Earlier on Friday, a 31-year-old Honduran man accused of illegally entering the United States climbed a tree to try to escape Border Patrol agents near Yuma, Arizona, then set fire to the tree and hurled rocks at agents, reported the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

Agents had tracked the man after finding his footprints near the Andrade, California, port of entry with the help of a helicopter, according to a statement.

The man threw rocks at the agents and helicopter in the 5:45 p.m. incident before climbing down from the tree, the statement said. Firefighters doused the blaze.

The man, who had previously been arrested in Florida and deported in June, told authorities he was part of the migrant caravan, according to the statement.