Residents leap from burning building after dropping baby to bystander below, video shows

Several residents had to jump from their apartment windows to escape a fire that quickly consumed part of their building Wednesday morning, video shows.
The two-alarm blaze started at about 7 a.m. at the Meadows at Ferguson apartments in east Dallas, and left more than 40 residents without a home the day before Thanksgiving, WFAA reported.
No one died in the blaze, according to the Dallas Fire Department, and three were injured, including one firefighter who sustained burns while fighting the fire. Several residents banded together to save other residents as the flames spread throughout the building.
One of those residents, Byron Campbell, was about to leave for the morning when he saw the flames devouring the roof, and hurried to warn residents on the building’s third floor, according to KDFW.
“I came back down to the floor. I see them getting a bed ready and everything so the people can jump out the window so we could catch them,” he told the station. “I went straight towards the window and I saw a lady on the third floor hanging her baby out the window.”
But, understandably, the mother didn’t want to let go, at first.
“I told her to drop the baby down. First she hesitated,” Campbell told KTVT. “I told her I’m gonna catch the baby. So she finally trusted me, and she dropped the baby. “It’s real crazy. It’s my first time doing that.”
Another resident, Jerrell Worthy, told WFAA she had just moved to the complex, but brought her brand new mattress outside the windows people jumped from so they could land safely.
“I don’t care if it’s brand new — I want to save someone’s life,” Worthy told the station.
A fire department spokesperson told KTVT that it was the people like Worthy and Campbell who were the “real heroes,” and saved lives before first responders arrived.
It took approximately 50 firefighters to put out the blaze, KDFW reported.
