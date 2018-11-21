Disabled Iranian woman seeks new opportunities in the West

In this photo taken Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, Mahana Jami, 34, center, talks on the phone while inside a government run camp for refugees and migrants in Bosilegrad, some 250 kilometers southeast of Belgrade, Serbia. As a little girl in a wheelchair in Iran, Jami used to watch other children play on a slide and wondered why she couldn’t do the same. She then made a promise to herself to always dream big and never let her disability stand in the way. Marko Drobnjakovic AP Photo