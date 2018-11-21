Rains could help firefight but complicate search for remains

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif. Rain in the forecast starting Wednesday, Nov. 21, could aid crews fighting Northern California’s deadly wildfire while raising the risk of debris flows and complicating efforts to recover remains. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch Wednesday for the decimated town of Paradise and nearby communities. John Locher, File AP Photo