Man accused of Chicken Shack bomb threat said he meant a bowel explosion, La. cops say

The confusion between a customer and employees at a Willie’s Chicken Shack took a turn for the worse when they couldn’t figure out what was in Arthur Posey’s pants that was going to “blow the bathroom up,” New Orleans police say.
He walked into the location on Canal Street on Nov. 13 and got into a “heated exchange” with employees after making what they told police was a bomb threat, according to WGNO.
When police caught up with Posey, 30, he was in a store down the street, and told police his “blow the bathroom up” reference was to a “bowel movement,” not an explosive device, according to a warrant for his arrest obtained by the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
But the employees told police he never used the word “bathroom” in his threats to blow the building up, the newspaper reported.
They told investigators that Posey threatened the store, saying, “Y’all bout to close right now because I’m going to get a bomb and blow this place up,” according to the warrant.
Posey is being held in the Orleans Justice Center, facing two counts of communicating false arson information, according to jail records. A bond amount was not listed for Posey.
Posey has been scheduled for an exam to determine his mental capacity to stand trial, on Nov. 29, according to court records.
