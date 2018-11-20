Helicopter crew saves people, pets on peak during wildfire

In this Nov. 9, 2018 photo from video provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department, LAFD Air Operations pilot David Nordquist records as copilot Joel Smith leads a group of three adults and two dogs to their water-dropping helicopter atop Castro Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu, Calif. The video was recorded as the pilots battled the Woolsey Fire, which was raging through the Santa Monica Mountains toward Malibu. The crew was making a water drop when it was requested to divert to Castro Peak for the rescue, despite dwindling fuel and flames coming near. Los Angeles Fire Department via AP David Nordquist