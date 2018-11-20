He had ‘long-term animosity’ with his uncle — so he shot him with an arrow, Okla. cops say

Compound hunting bows pack enough punch to kill big game from yards away, but police in tiny Poteau, Oklahoma, say one man there used his to murder his own uncle.
Joshua Dean Wade, 33, was arrested on suspicion of murder Sunday night at his uncle’s apartment, according to jail records. Police found Buddy Wayne Wade’s body on his apartment’s front porch, with an arrow still in his chest, just before 8:30 p.m., KFOR reported.
“These (compound bow & arrows) are powerful enough, deadly enough to take down these large animals out in the wild so you can only imagine how devastating that would be to a human body as well,” Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell told KHBS.
Police believe that Joshua Wade rang his uncle’s door twice on Sunday night, then hid before the 54-year-old answered, according to The Associated Press. On the second ring, Buddy answered, and police say Joshua emerged from around a corner and shot Buddy in the chest with the arrow.
“It’s our understanding that the reasoning behind it — Josh felt is was necessary [to shoot his uncle],” Russell told KFSM. “He had a long-standing animosity against his uncle. Investigators are still digging.”
He was at the scene of the shooting when police arrived, according to KHBS.
“When responding officers pulled up Wade had a compound bow on the tailgate, it still had three arrows and he was standing there with his hands up,” Russell said, according to the station.
Russell told McClatchy that the most recent LeFlore County jail log showed that Joshua Wade was being held without bond.
