Obama says America under Trump must still endure ‘hate, anger, racism, mommy issues’

During his speech at the Obama Foundation Summit on Monday night, former President Barack Obama gave reasons for a lack of progress on key issues facing the U.S.
“The reason we don’t do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues,” Obama said to a laughing crowd as he explained why politicians haven’t used available technology to ward off climate change.
“We are fraught with stuff, and so if that is the case, then the single most important thing we have to invest in is ... people,” he continued. “We have got to get people to figure out how they work together in a cooperative, thoughtful, constructive way.”
The Atlantic wrote that “Obama is back to his mode of not saying Donald Trump’s name, or speaking about him directly.” While the Daily Mail suggested Obama “hinted that Donald Trump’s ‘mommy issues’ are part of what makes him incapable of fixing the nation’s problems.”
While campaigning in October for Democrats in the midterm elections, Obama seemed to call out Trump without using his name when he complained about “demagogues promising simple fixes,” according to The Guardian. The former president also used the phrase “political stunt” to describe fears about the migrant caravan headed toward the US, which Trump often brought up in rallies.
Earlier this month, Trump said he would “never forgive (Obama) for what he did to our United States military by not funding it properly.”
The tension between the two presidents could be traced back to the birther conspiracy theory pushed by Trump, who cast doubt on Obama’s U.S. citizenship while he was still serving as the nation’s first black president.
