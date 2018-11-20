Man enters insanity plea in killing of mother at hospital

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2017, file booking photo provided by the Lebanon Police Department shows Travis Frink, of Warwick, R.I., charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, shot to death in the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. Frink is is due in Grafton County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, for a plea hearing. (Lebanon Police Department via AP, File) AP