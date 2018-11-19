Thieves take frozen pizzas, hotdogs, makeup -- and grandpa’s cremated remains, SC cops say

The cremated remains of someone’s grandfather were stolen Saturday in Spartanburg, SC, during a strange home burglary that saw the thieves take the ashes but leave behind the urn, according to FoxCarolina.com and other news outlets.
However, the ashes were just one of several odd things taken by the burglars, who also slipped away with a selection of women’s makeup, two frozen pizzas, a package of hot dogs, some cheese and a bottle of Jack Daniels, the station reported.
And the thieves did this without any signs of forced entry, reports GoUpstate.com.
It happened Saturday evening in east Spartanburg -- about 100 miles northwest of Columbia -- at an apartment in the 1500 block of Fernwood-Glendale Road, GoUpstate said.
WSPA reports a woman called police Saturday to report that she and another resident of the apartment returned home to find “their front door unlocked” and a list of items missing.
The woman told investigators the deadbolt on the door was new, having been replaced just weeks ago after a break-in on Oct. 23, WSPA said.
