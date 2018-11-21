Fortify Mexican border or the Arctic? Congress split on funding icebreakers to counter Russia

Coast Guard cutter breaks ice in the Arctic Circle 660 miles northeast of Barrow, Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy breaks ice on Oct. 1, 2018, about 660 miles northeast of Barrow, Alaska. The Healy is a 420-foot medium icebreaker, one of two icebreakers in U.S. service, and is dedicated to scientific research in the Arctic.