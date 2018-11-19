Jonestown memorials held at cemetery with remains of 400

In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Jim Jones Jr. points to the names of family members on the Jonestown victim memorial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Oakland, Calif. Ceremonies were held at the cemetery to mark the mass murders and suicides 40 years earlier of more than 900 Americans orchestrated by the Rev. Jim Jones at a jungle settlement in Guyana, South America. The unclaimed or unidentified remains of more than 400 victims of the Jonestown tragedy on Nov. 18, 1978, are buried at the cemetery. Eric Risberg AP Photo