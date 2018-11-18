‘Is he Liberace?’ Lost pigeon found strutting around in a rhinestone vest in Arizona

Jody Kieran didn’t know what to make of a call to her Fallen Feathers bird rescue about a pigeon discovered in some rather unusual attire, reported KSAZ.

“She had it in a box with a towel thrown over the top of it, and I opened it up, and we took him out, and there he is with all of his bling,” Kieran said, according to the station.

The lost pigeon came complete with his very own dazzling rhinestone vest, or “flight suit,” Kieran wrote in a post on Facebook seeking his owner.

“Is he Liberace or the Rhinestone Cowboy? I haven’t figured that one out yet,” Kieran told KTVK. “It was more hysterical than anything.”

While Kieran’s not actually sure whether the pigeon’s male or female, she’s certain the bird is someone’s pet — and not just because of his bling, reported KSAZ.

“A wild bird naturally flies to light, and this guy kind of hangs on your shoulder,” Kieran said, according to the station. “He’s not looking to get out of here. So, he’s definitely used to being in someone’s home.”

The pigeon seems to enjoy watching television, particularly westerns, Kieran said, according to The Arizona Republic. She said pigeons are more common house pets than people might think.

“They’re really nice birds,” she said, according to the publication. “They can’t hurt you, they can’t bite you or anything like that. ... They’re really very tame and they’re actually really smart.”

A woman in Glendale, Arizona, found the bedazzled bird in her back yard patio trying to get inside through her sliding glass door, according to KTVK. Worried the pigeon might be eaten, she caught it and turned it over to Fallen Feathers.

The pigeon’s vest also seems to serve a useful purpose — catching bird droppings when the pigeon’s inside, Kieran told the station.

“It’s something somebody actually purchased for him, because it has a label in it,” she said, according to KTVK. She’s hoping someone recognizes the bird or its vest so it can be reunited with its owner.

“If you know the owner we have your friend here waiting,” she wrote on Facebook.