Dig resurrects a feud over which town is a state’s oldest

In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, photo archaeologist Will Sikorski works at a dig site in Wethersfield, Conn. Experts have unearthed artifacts they believe date to the 1630s in Wethersfield, which has declared itself the state’s “most ancient town,” founded in 1634. But a few miles north, Windsor boasts it is the state’s “first town” settled in 1633. Dave Collins AP Photo