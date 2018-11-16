The dog ate your... wedding band? How couple used a metal detector to find lost ring.

The search for a Michigan couple’s missing wedding ring ended when they put a metal detector on their dog’s stomach.
Well, one of their five dogs, including one that is a foster, Cindy McCombs told MLive. The woman said she fell asleep with her wedding ring on her pinky Saturday night — then woke up to find it gone. Her husband Dan searched through the house to no avail, the site reported.
Then, Cindy said, they realized it might have been inside belly of one of their dogs — and specifically Bella, a goldendoodle that she described as “seriously mischievous,” according to MLive.
“We have five dogs here, but she was the prime suspect,” Cindy said, according to MLive.
And their suspicions proved correct.
The couple put a metal detector on 10-month-old Bella’s stomach, and it immediately went off, WZZM13 reported.
An X-ray at Thornwood Veterinary Clinic in Ada, Michigan, helped provide a clear image of swallowed wedding ring, WDIV reported.
Then the couple enlisted the help of Dr. Kristopher Sharpe, from the BluePearl Veterinary Partners in Grand Rapids. He said it was the first time he had found a wedding ring inside a dog, WZZM13 reported, although he’s seen things like “socks, toys, cat toys (and) even a spoon” in his line of work.
The doctor managed to get the wedding ring out of Bella — but did not have to do surgery, WZZM13 reported. Instead, he said that he tried and failed to induce vomiting to get the ring out, the outlet reported, and then used “a special grasping forcep to grab a hold of it” and take it out. That final attempt worked.
