NC teacher found dead in Mexico, authorities search for his killers, family says

A North Carolina teacher who went missing in Mexico on Oct. 28 has been found dead, and authorities “are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice,” the family posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

A family spokesperson confirmed the death of Davidson College graduate Patrick Braxton-Andrew in a message to The Charlotte Observer.

“Based on information provided by the Chihuahua State authorities, it is with great sadness that we announce that Patrick died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling,” the family said in their Facebook post.

“The search continues to recover his body so we can bring him back home,” according to the family’s post.

“The family would like to thank the Chihuahua Governor and Attorney General for their unwavering commitment to locating Patrick,” his family said in their Facebook post. “Patrick died doing what he loved— traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do.





“We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA. “



