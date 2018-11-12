Body recovered near where woman disappeared in Lake Michigan

In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 photo, Skokie and Lake Forest Fire emergency personnel move toward the Lake Front at Highland, Park, Ill. Authorities say a 46-year-old man has died and a 52-year-old woman is missing after going swimming in hazardous waters in Lake Michigan near the Chicago suburb. The city of Highland Park says in a statement the Elgin woman and the Itasca man were part of a group of people in a “cold weather swim group” that went in the lake Sunday morning at Park Avenue Beach amid huge waves and gale-force winds. Chicago Tribune via AP Joe Shuman