AP Was There: Armistice brings World War I to an end

FILE In this Nov. 11, 1918 file photo, American troops cheer after hearing the news that the Armistice had been signed, ending World War I. At 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month of 2018, scores of world leaders are gathering in Paris to mark 100 years since the armistice that ended World War I entered into force, and to celebrate peace. (AP Photo, File) AP