FBI: SUV stolen in 13-year-old girl’s kidnapping found

This photo provided by the FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar. Family members say the eighth-grader went outside Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, morning to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with the South Carolina license plate NWS 984 and drove off. The FBI says any video from the area could be helpful even if it doesn’t show the suspect vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued, and the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward. (FBI via AP) AP