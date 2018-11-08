This photo provided by the FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar. Family members say the eighth-grader went outside Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, morning to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into a green Ford Expedition with the South Carolina license plate NWS 984 and drove off. The FBI says any video from the area could be helpful even if it doesn’t show the suspect vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued, and the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward. (FBI via AP)
FBI: SUV stolen in 13-year-old girl’s kidnapping found

The Associated Press

November 08, 2018 11:01 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C.

Officials have found the SUV that was stolen during the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mobile home park.

The FBI said in a statement that the green Ford Expedition was found Thursday morning in the Lumberton area, about eight miles from the Rosewood Mobile Home Park where Hania Noelia Aguilar was taken Monday morning. The FBI says its evidence response team will process the vehicle. They're asking anyone in that area with video surveillance to call their tip line.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside Monday morning to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into the SUV and drove off.

An Amber Alert was issued, and the FBI is offering a $15,000 reward.

