Surprise: Large alligator found in Kansas City hot tub

A 6-foot-long, 150-pound alligator is seen Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The alligator, named Catfish, was found in a hot tub by a landlord evicting a tenant in Kansas City, Mo. The tenant, Sean Casey, described the alligator, named Catfish, as “gentle as a puppy.” The alligator was removed by animal control workers, and will be temporarily housed at the Monkey Island Rescue and Sanctuary in nearby Greenwood. The Kansas City Star via AP Tammy Ljungblad