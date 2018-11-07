Florida passes amendment to restore felons’ voting rights

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, people gather around the Ben & Jerry’s “Yes on 4” truck as they learn about Amendment 4 and eat free ice cream at Charles Hadley Park in Miami. With a single vote Tuesday, Nov. 6, Florida added 1.4 million possible voters to the rolls when it passed Amendment 4, which said that most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences and probation. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo