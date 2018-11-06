Judge: Conspiracy charges stand against Chicago officers

Former Detective David March, from left, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and former officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Prosecutors have laid out their case against the three Chicago police officers accused of participating in a cover-up of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Zbigniew Bzdak