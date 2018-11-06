NC voters worried about ‘inactive voter status’ as Election Day lines grow at polls

North Carolina’s polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, with an expectation that as many as five million people will ignore heavy rain and potential crowds to cast votes in the contentious midterm elections.

Among the big issues arising early Tuesday were questions about whether many of those voters were still properly registered, according to Google Trends.

“Inactive voter status” was the most searched question in the Charlotte area, according to Google Trends. It was also the top search in Raleigh, Greenville, Winston-Salem and Apex, said the site.

The second most searched question was about the wait times at the polls in some cities.

To check your voter status, click here.

Inactive voters are those who have “not cast a ballot in two straight federal elections and failed to return repeated post cards from election officials seeking to verify voters’ addresses,” according to Fox News.

Such voters have not been “purged,” according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

“Inactive voters are still registered voters,” says the state board’s web site.

“If an inactive voter presents to vote, the person will be asked to update his or her address with the board of elections,” the site says. “In the event that an inactive voter remains in this status for another two federal election cycles (meaning the county board still has no contact with the voter), then the voter will be removed as a voter in the county.”

The Associated Press is reporting early voting in recent weeks “revealed a wide variety of concerns with voting and registration systems around the country — from machines that changed voter selections to registration forms tossed out because of clerical errors.”

There were no early reports of polling issues in the state Tuesday morning.

Anyone standing in line by 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote, says the N.C. Board of Elections.