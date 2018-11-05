Grandma has fatal heart attack in stands after grandson’s catch in Texas football game

Ethan Davis’ two-point conversion catch in the first quarter of Friday night’s game should have been just a football footnote in a lopsided win on a cool Friday night in West Texas.
But moments after Davis’ catch put Hawley, the away team, up 16-0 at Forsan, a hush came over Hawley’s side of the stands, as the cheering gave way to a still worry, KTXS reported.
Someone had gone down on Hawley’s side of the bleachers, according to the station, and by the time the other players had found out that it was Davis’ grandmother who had the heart attack, both teams were forming a circle in the middle of the field to pray. She made the 120-mile trip to Forsan to see if the Hawley Bearcats could continue their march toward the Class 2A playoffs.
Rebecca Medina, a fan on the Forsan side, snapped a photo of the moment concern over the game’s outcome ceded to the concern over the woman who had lost consciousness, and posted it to Facebook. She called it “a vivid reminder of the unpredictability of life.”
“In the midst of the unknown and worry, our Forsan Buffaloes walked across the field to join the Hawley players and they all prayed together,” Medina wrote. “They showed us how things are done. I am so proud of these kids. please pray for the family of the lady who passed away. God knows.”
Davis lost his mother to cancer about a year ago and had been living with his grandmother, 74-year-old Dolly Joyce Dodgen, ever since, KTXS reported.
She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Big Spring, but died that night, according to her obituary in the Abilene Reporter News.
“Dolly loved sports, especially watching the Hawley Bearcats play football,” the obituary reads. “Dolly was a strong encourager to everyone around her. She was the complete example of a lady, and her contagious smile will be missed daily by all of us.”
Hawley beat Forsan, 45-0.
