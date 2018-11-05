The Latest: Funeral plans are pending for Utah Guard major

Soldiers attend a news conference where Gov. Gary R. Herbert and Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton address the media Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Draper, Utah. Military officials say a major in Utah’s Army National Guard who was also the mayor of a city north of Salt Lake City was killed in Afghanistan after being shot by a member of the Afghan security forces. They say North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor was in the country to train Afghan commandos and was shot Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, by one of the trainees at the Kabul military training center. The attacker was then killed by Afghan forces. The Salt Lake Tribune, via AP Francisco Kjolseth