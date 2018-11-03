Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, react as the funeral procession for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz passes their school en route to the Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of those killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

November 03, 2018 03:35 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Halloween revelers in a Santiago, Chile, subway; tourists strolling out of a flooded shop in Venice; and the wedding of Princess Ayako in Tokyo.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2018.

