Officials: US veteran homelessness declines 5 percent

Marine veteran Shaun Tullar poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in San Diego. The number of homeless veterans across the U.S. declined more than 5 percent over the past year after a slight rise in 2017, the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. Tullar spent a time homeless, cycling in and out of jail on drug charges until finding help through a program behind bars that connected him with the VA. He now lives at Veterans Village of San Diego, is sober and working toward finishing a college degree. Gregory Bull AP Photo