Dad says trusted ex-girlfriend charged in killing of his son

This photo provided by the Cole County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri shows Quatavia Givens, who has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree child abuse in the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray, whose body was found almost a week after she reported him missing. Givens reported Darnell missing from the apartment he shared with his father in a public housing complex in Jefferson City, Mo., on October 24. (Cole County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP