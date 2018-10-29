12-year-old and her dog, Cash, were killed by a car. Now they’ll be together forever

A 12-year-old girl named JennaRae who was killed by a car after chasing her dog into the street will now be laid to rest forever beside her canine companion, named Cash, WTKR reported.
“She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby,” family member Donna Jean Stuples said, according to the site.
Police said JennaRae Goodbar died Saturday at around 2:25 p.m. in Lexington, Va., when she chased her dog into the road and was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu, the News-Gazette reported.
The driver was a family friend who tried to swerve but was not able to avoid the dog and child, and ended up hitting them both, WFXR reported.
“And, you know, coming up on something like this is going to stay in your memory for a long time,” Kerrs Creek Volunteer Fire Department Vice President Emory Higgins said, according to the site. “Pretty emotional with all her family there. Of course it was right across from where she lived, so her dad was there and her brother,”
The Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash, the Roanoke Times reported.
A GoFundMe page for the family was started to raise money for funeral expenses, and raised more than $9,000 so far.
“(JennaRae) will always be remembered as a sweet, energetic, dog loving, hunting loving little girl--a little girl who touched the lives of many. Your donation will help to cover the expenses of funeral arrangements,” the GoFundMe page says.
A memorial raccoon hunting competition was planned in her honor for November.
