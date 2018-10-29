‘Not all pigs and brick.’ Missouri named one of ‘most intriguing’ travel spots for 2019

Well, Missourians, here’s a thought as you make your travel plans for next year. Why not a staycation?
Because according to the Wall Street Journal, you already live in vacation heaven.
Missouri made the newspaper’s list of 10 “most intriguing” travel destinations for 2019.
Yep. Warsaw. Kyoto in Japan. Namibia. The Maldives.
And the Show-Me-State. Right there at No. 6.
“As you tick off Tunisia, Tel Aviv and Argentina on your list of exotic travel destinations to visit in 2019, the very next place off the tip of your tongue simply has to be ... Missouri?” wrote the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Journal sounds surprised, too, in this headline on the story: “Here, our top destinations worth zeroing in on in 2019, from an Argentinian wine region to — wait for it — Missouri.”
The folks at The Riverfront Times were downright giddy once they got behind the Journal’s paywall and read why Missouri received such a boost. “... we can report their plug is just as thrilling as the visitors bureau’s wildest dreams,” the Times wrote.
“It’s not all pigs and brick,” the Journal wrote of Missouri. “St. Louis, a fast-growing tech hub, is actively expanding its network of greenways that connect rivers and parks, including the revitalized Gateway Arch National Park.”
The Journal moved the lovefest westward, noting that the “21c Museum Hotel brand chose Kansas City for its latest endeavor, piggybacking on the river city’s percolating art scene.”
The hotel is in the old Savoy Hotel and Grill, the eighth property for Kentucky-based 21c Museum Hotels, a company known for making over historic buildings into museum-hotels.
At No. 6, wrote the Times, “Missouri doesn’t just make the grade, it ranks higher than Namibia, Warsaw, Tunisia and the Bahamas. Tell that to your snobby coastal-dwelling friends next time they duck out on a visit.”
