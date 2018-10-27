Flush North Carolina Democrats hope to reverse GOP control

This Sept. 30, 2018 photo shows North Carolina Democratic state House candidate Erica McAdoo, left, speaking to Chelsea Adams in Mebane, NC. McAdoo, a first-time candidate, is challenging Republican Rep. Stephen Ross. North Carolina Democrats are campaigning hard in areas outside of the usual swing districts in this year’s legislative elections, knocking on doors and raising millions of dollars to win enough seats to wrest away Republican dominance of the legislature and curb right-leaning policies. Alex Derosier AP Photo