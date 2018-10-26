McClatchy’s head of news Tim Grieve leaves company for new media venture

Tim Grieve, Vice President of News for McClatchy, announced Friday that he would step down from his position following the midterm elections on Nov. 7. He will be moving to a “new venture in the media space,” according to McClatchy.
As Vice President of News, Grieve oversees the company’s newsrooms and news strategies.
“During a time of significant industry disruption, Tim’s vision for local journalism and his intense focus on the areas where it can have the greatest impact has resulted in critical achievements for our company: Our newsrooms now reach more people than ever before with our own brand of local journalism that holds public officials accountable, makes a concrete difference in our communities and tells readers stories in compelling ways that will directly affect their lives,” said Craig Forman, President and CEO of McClatchy, in a news release.
Grieve has a long history with McClatchy, where he started as a reporter for the Sacramento Bee. He later attended law school at Georgetown University before returning to journalism and holding leadership roles at Salon, POLITICO and National Journal before returning to McClatchy in 2015 and becoming head of news in 2016.
“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done -- and incredibly grateful for the way in which McClatchy’s journalists pour their hearts and souls into this work,” Grieve said in the release. “While I’m excited about the new project ahead of me, I’m going to miss working with the extraordinary McClatchy team.”
With Grieve’s departure, Forman said McClatchy’s four regional editors will now report directly to him.
“We have a strong and dynamic team of regional editors who each have the strategic vision, energy and record of achievement to push forward to our transformation,” Forman said.
Comments