A serving US president was target of mail bombings in 20th century in the White House

The nation is watching in shock as investigators continue to find a slew of suspicious packages with potential explosive devices that are addressed to prominent Democratic lawmakers and known critics of President Donald Trump.
So far, suspicious packages have been addressed to former President Barack Obama, former 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former CIA director and MSNBC contributor John Brennan (but sent to CNN’s New York City bureau), former Attorney General Eric Holder, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro and billionare George Soros, known for contributions to Democratic candidates.
The packages, the earliest discovered on Monday and the latest on Thursday, have U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz listed as the return address. She received one of the packages at her office in Florida because it was sent to Holder with the wrong address.
CNN reporters had to evacuate their bureau in New York City’s Time Warner Center on Wednesday because a bomb addressed to Brennan was sent to their offices.
Yet this isn’t the first time prominent politicians have been the target of a mail bombing attempt — it’s happened to a U.S. president as he served in office.
A biography written by Margaret Truman Daniel, the daughter of President Harry Truman, who served as president from 1945 to 1953, says someone sent the Democratic politician “cream-colored envelopes” that were rigged to explode when opened, as reported by The New York Times.
The letters were found in the White House mail room in 1947, the biography says, and the Secret Service defused the bombs, which were made of “powdered gelignite, a pencil battery and a detonator rigged to explode the gelignite when the envelope was opened,” according to The New York Times.
Daniel, who officially disclosed the attack on her father in 1972, blamed the assassination attempt on a group of Zionist terrorists called the “Stern gang,” according to The New York Times. Known officially as “Lehi” and founded in 1940, the Stern gang was regarded as a militant group that sought to overthrow British rule in Palestine.
