Toddler was still alive when grandma baked her in the oven, authorities say

A toddler was still alive when her grandmother is accused of placing her in an oven after stabbing the girl, the Bolivar (Mississippi) Commercial reported.

Royalty Marie Floyd, who was 20 months old, died “from sharp stab wounds and inhaling the heated air in the oven” in Shaw, Mississippi, on Oct. 15, according to a preliminary Bolivar County coroner’s report, the newspaper reported.

Royalty’s grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones, was charged with first-degree murder, Associated Press reported.

Carolyn Jones, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder after her 20-month-old granddaughter, Royalty Marie Floyd, was found stabbed and burned inside an oven. Authorities have confirmed that the child was living at the residence with Jones at the time of the murder. The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department AP

Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. said Jones’ brother called the Shaw Police Department after finding Royalty’s body, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Authorities have not determined a motive, WTHR reported. Jones remained in jail on $500,000 bail, WMC reported.

Royalty’s mother, Veronica Jones, started a Go Fund Me page to help defray funeral expenses.

“Royalty was so beautiful & I loved her more than anything in the world,” Veronica Jones said on the Go Fund Me page.

The site has raised about $4,100 toward a $10,000 goal.