Vintage plane’s crash on 101 freeway near LA shuts down all lanes, highway patrol says

A small plane that crashed into the divider on the 101 freeway northwest of Los Angeles shut down traffic going both directions Tuesday afternoon, California authorities said.
But despite fiery pictures from the scene in Agoura Hills — which showed the small vintage plane going up in flames — the pilot walked away from the crash uninjured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No other vehicles were impacted by the wreck, fire officials said.
After announcing that all lanes were closed, California Highway Patrol officers in Los Angeles County said in a tweet that traffic was being diverted from the freeway.
Highway patrol officers advised motorists to avoid the area altogether.
The fire was quickly put out, fire officials said.
But before the fire was subdued, smoke billowed into the air hundreds of feet, CBSLA reports.
LA County fire officials said they were notified about the crash near the Liberty Canyon Road exit just before 2 p.m PT, the Ventura County Star reports.
The vintage aircraft was a North American T-6 Texan — a World War II-era plane, which airmen trained on before graduating to fighter planes, according to the newspaper.
Highway patrol said at 3 p.m. that all lanes would be closed indefinitely.
The plane took off from Van Nuys airport, and had German markings on its wings. Airport officials said the plane belongs to the Condor Squadron Club, NBC Los Angeles reports.
