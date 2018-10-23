No one came to 6-year-old boy’s pizza birthday party. Then an NBA team sent a gift.

At first, it wasn’t a very happy birthday celebration at all.
Teddy, a 6-year-old boy from Tucson, Arizona, sent out 32 invites to his classmates for his birthday party last weekend — but not a single one of them showed up, his mother, Sil Mazzini, told AZFamily.com in an interview.
The party was scheduled to take place at Peter Piper Pizza, a local pizzeria, and Mazzini said she had even heard from some parents who said their child would indeed be joining the festivities to celebrate Teddy’s 6th birthday, according to Fox10 Phoenix.
“His birthday was actually October 3rd, but because his dad works in Alaska and was able to come the 18th, I organized the whole party for the 21st,” she said, according to Fox10.
Mazzini even made up 32 different goodie bags in case the party was packed, she told Fox10.
But when the time came for the party, Teddy was left sitting at a table that was empty — except for pizza, drinks and paper plates.
“I’m done with parties for a while,” Mazzini said, according to ABC15.
She shared a picture of that sad scene with AZFamily.com, which asked its readers to give some birthday love to the boy.
And the comments came pouring in — reaching at least 4,500 by Tuesday afternoon.
“Hey little dude don’t let this bring you down,” wrote a user named Jason Martin. “When I was little I had the same thing happen to me. Now I live a pretty awesome life. By the way anyone who turns down pizza is not worth having in your life.”
“Happened to my daughter too when she was little,” a second person identified as Jennifer Payne commented. “No one from her school showed up. Happy birthday & hope it gets better & better for you.”
But that’s not all: Teddy now has a couple of sweet invitations of his own.
Specifically, the Phoenix Suns NBA team reached out on Twitter to offer the 6-year-old a couple of tickets to its Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Teddy is “super excited” to attend his first-ever Suns game, his mother said, according to AZFamily.com.
Phoenix Rising, a Major League Soccer team, also offered free tickets so Teddy could go to their game on Friday. As noted by Fox10, Phoenix Rising Vice President Same Doerr tweeted that the boy “accepted and will be in attendance” for that game, too.
The outpouring of support online has seemed to touch Mazzini and her son.
“Thank you guys!!!” she wrote on the Facebook page for AZFamily.com. “He will get super happy to see all these messages after he comes back from school! He is a sweet loving boy!”
