This combination of May 20, 2018, file photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. The final stretch of the hotly contested Georgia governor’s race is being consumed by a bitter political battle over access to the polls. Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, says that Democrat Stacey Abrams is fighting for immigrants without legal status to cast ballots in the Nov. 6 election. Abrams’ campaign says that’s untrue and Kemp is trying to deflect from his own record of making it harder for legal citizens to vote.
National

Abrams defends burning state flag, Confederate symbol in ’92

The Associated Press

October 23, 2018 07:02 AM

ATLANTA

The campaign of Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams is defending her involvement in burning the state flag more than 25 years ago. At the time it contained a prominent Confederate symbol.

Abrams' role in that flag-burning protest resurfaced in The New York Times on Monday, the eve of her first debate against Republican Brian Kemp. The paper cited a June 1992 Atlanta Journal-Constitution article that pictures Abrams at the protest.

Abrams' campaign said she participated as a college student in a "permitted, peaceful protest against the Confederate emblem in the flag" as one of many efforts by Georgians to remove the divisive symbol.

Abrams is seeking to become the first black female governor of any state. Kemp has portrayed her as "too extreme for Georgia."

