AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US
HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Still more than 1,000 miles from their goal of reaching the United States, a caravan of Central American migrants briefly halted their arduous journey Tuesday to mourn a fellow traveler killed in a road accident, and to rest weary, blistered feet and try to heal illnesses and injuries suffered on the road.
Thousands awakened as the sun rose over a makeshift encampment in a rain-soaked square in the far southern Mexican town of Huixtla, a chorus of coughs rattling from the shapeless forms wrapped in blankets and bits of plastic sheeting.
Sunburned from the daytime heat and chilled by the overnight cold, many appeared to be developing respiratory problems.
Edwin Enrique Jimenez Flores, 48, of Tela, Honduras, had one of those persistent coughs, but still vowed to reach the U.S. to seek work.
"My feet are good," he said.
___
US to revoke visas of Saudis implicated in killing of writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the killing of a Saudi journalist as a botched operation and a "bad original concept" as his administration took its first, careful steps toward punishing the Saudis by moving to revoke the visas of the suspects.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the entire operation was a fiasco.
"They had a very bad original concept," Trump said. "It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. Somebody really messed up, and they had the worst cover-up ever."
Even in the face of ugly details of Jamal Khashoggi's slaying, Trump has resisted calls to cut off arms sales to the kingdom and has been reluctant to antagonize the Saudi rulers. Trump considers the Saudis to be vital allies in his Mideast agenda.
Members of Congress have demanded that sanctions be imposed on Saudi Arabia over the killing of Khashoggi, who lived in self-imposed exile in the U.S. and wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The writer, who was a contributor to The Washington Post, vanished Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey, where he went to pick up documents for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.
___
Senate slipping away as Dems fight to preserve blue wave
NEW YORK (AP) — In the closing stretch of the 2018 campaign, the question is no longer the size of the Democratic wave. It's whether there will be a wave at all.
Top operatives in both political parties concede that Democrats' narrow path to the Senate majority has essentially disappeared, a casualty of surging Republican enthusiasm across GOP strongholds. At the same time, leading Democrats now fear the battle for the House majority will be decided by just a handful of seats.
"It's always been an inside straight, and it still is," Democratic pollster Paul Maslin said of Democrats' outlook in the Senate, where they need to pick up two seats while holding on to several others in Republican-leaning states to seize the majority. "If it had been a different year, with a different map, we might have had a terrific sweep. That would be a long shot."
While the trend may be troubling for Democrats, the evolving political landscape remains unsettled two weeks before Election Day, even with millions of votes already cast across 20 states.
There are signs that the Democrats' position in the expanding House battlefield may actually be improving. Yet Republican candidates locked in tight races from New York to Nevada find themselves in stronger-than-expected positions because of a bump in President Donald Trump's popularity, the aftermath of a divisive Supreme Court fight and the sudden focus on a caravan of Latin American immigrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border.
___
Category 3 Hurricane Willa about to make landfall in Mexico
MAZATLAN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Willa swept onto Mexico's Pacific mainland with 120 mph (195 kph) winds Tuesday evening, threatening a major resort area along with fishing villages and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an evening bulletin that the eye of the dangerous Category 3 storm was about to make landfall, and little variation in strength was expected beforehand.
It warned people not to venture outside during "the relative calm of the eye, since hazardous winds will suddenly increase" as it passes.
The storm's core was hitting a stretch of coast about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, a resort city that is home to high-rise hotels and about 500,000 people, including many U.S. and Canadian expatriates.
Alberto Hernandez, a hotel worker in Teacapan, close to where the storm was making landfall, expressed confidence that the building would hold up. He and his son, who also works at the hotel, were staying on the job, though the rest of his family had left the area.
___
Lottery office pools increase odds - and possibly headaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group of New Jersey construction workers noticed that the sixth member of their lottery pool had abruptly left work. Turns out, he had a lottery ticket worth $38.5 million and claimed he bought the winning ticket separately with his own money.
With the record Mega Millions jackpot now at a record $1.6 billion, it may seem like perfect sense to pool money with co-workers or friends to increase the chance of winning a giant payday. But "with this many zeros attached to it, it is a recipe for disaster," said Rubin Sinins, the attorney for the five jilted construction workers in that 2009 case.
Sinins said such plans can turn into a protracted legal fight, hard feelings and court orders — like in the case of his clients, who eventually won a jury verdict and split the lottery winnings . But if you do venture down that road, he and other experts have some advice: draw up an agreement.
"Document precisely who is part of the lottery pool so that there's no misunderstanding later," he said.
Other attorneys and lottery officials agree, though they acknowledge it can seem silly to draw up agreements and copy ticket stubs given the dismal odds of actually winning . The odds for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, while there's a slightly better chance — 1 in 292.2 million — of winning the $620 million Powerball prize Wednesday night.
___
6 children dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at rehab center
A severe viral outbreak at a New Jersey rehabilitation center for "medically fragile children" has left six youngsters dead and 12 others sick, the state Health Department said Tuesday.
There have been 18 cases of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of New York, the New Jersey Health Department said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an email that no one was available to comment on how unusual it is for six adenovirus deaths in such a population of patients.
The strain afflicting the children is usually associated with acute respiratory illness, according to the CDC, which on its website instructs health workers to report unusual clusters to state or local health departments.
The Health Department didn't release the ages of the victims or address the severity of the illness in the other dozen cases.
___
Records: Suspect in Utah university killing was sex offender
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah student and track athlete who was shot and killed on campus by a former boyfriend had filed a police complaint against him after she learned he was a sex offender and broke off the relationship, authorities said Tuesday.
Investigators had been working to build a case after receiving the report from 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey, a senior from Pullman, Washington, university police chief Dale Brophy said. He declined to disclose further details on the report.
McCluskey was found shot in a car Monday night near on-campus student housing. Her attacker, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, killed himself overnight at a church when police tracked him down after linking him to the killing through a description, clothing and evidence at the scene, authorities said.
The victim's mother, Jill McCluskey, said her daughter had filed a harassment complaint after breaking up with Rowland.
Lauren McCluskey had dated Rowland for about a month then ended the relationship on Oct. 9 when she learned he had lied about his age, name and criminal history, Jill McCluskey said in a statement. It wasn't clear how the two met.
___
US health chief says overdose deaths beginning to level off
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. drug overdose deaths has begun to level off after years of relentless increases driven by the opioid epidemic, health secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday, cautioning it's too soon to declare victory.
"We are so far from the end of the epidemic, but we are perhaps, at the end of the beginning," Azar said at a health care event sponsored by the Milken Institute think tank.
Confronting the opioid epidemic has been the rare issue uniting Republicans and Democrats in a politically divided nation. A bill providing major funding for treatment was passed under former President Barack Obama. More money followed earlier this year under President Donald Trump. And tomorrow Trump is expected to sign bipartisan legislation passed this month that increases access to treatment, among other steps.
More than 70,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, according to preliminary numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer— a 10 percent increase from 2016. Health and Human Services — the department Azar heads — is playing a central role in the government's response.
In his speech Azar suggested that multi-pronged efforts to bring the epidemic under control are paying off. He ticked off statistics showing an increase in treatment with medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone. There's solid evidence backing medication-assisted treatment, when used alongside counseling and ongoing support. He also noted much broader access to the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, and a documented decline in the number of people misusing prescription opioids as doctors take greater care in prescribing.
___
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, announced Tuesday in a frank and personal letter that she has been diagnosed with "the beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease."
The 88-year-old's letter was addressed to "Friends and fellow Americans." And it was a farewell of sorts from a woman who was not only a trailblazer for women in the law but also for much of her quarter century on the high court a key vote on issues central to American life.
O'Connor said doctors diagnosed her some time ago and that as her condition has progressed she is "no longer able to participate in public life." After her 2006 retirement from the high court O'Connor had appeared around the country championing an educational organization she founded and serving as a visiting appeals court judge, among other activities. But she stopped speaking publicly more than two years ago.
"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she wrote. She added: "As a young cowgirl from the Arizona desert, I never could have imagined that one day I would become the first woman justice on the U.S. Supreme Court."
O'Connor's announcement of her diagnosis came a day after an Associated Press story in which her son Jay O'Connor said that his mother had begun to have challenges with her short term memory. The story noted that O'Connor had stopped making public appearances and recently turned over an office she had kept at the Supreme Court to newly retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Jay O'Connor also said that hip issues have meant his mother now primarily uses a wheelchair and stays close to her home in Phoenix.
___
'So pumped': Die-hard fans ready for World Series in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — When Nicolas Doherty couldn't get a ticket to watch the Red Sox play in the World Series in 2013, his mom promised they would get inside the park next time the team made it. So she got to Fenway Park on Monday afternoon to be first in line when tickets started selling Tuesday ahead of the series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he said.
"She lived up to her promise," the 15-year-old from South Berwick, Maine, said.
Hundreds of dedicated fans who skipped work and school to get to Fenway hours before the first pitch lined up in the cold for tickets, snapped photos, filled bars and took tours of the old ballpark.
Meanwhile, police said they were stepping up security measures, closing streets and deploying additional plainclothes and uniformed officers around Fenway. The teams will also play in Boston on Wednesday night before taking the series to Los Angeles.
While the cheapest tickets were selling online for hundreds of dollars, dozens of students camped outside Fenway were hoping to get a good deal.
