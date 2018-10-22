Burglar pinned a mom to her bed — then her 15-year-old dragged him off, Texas cops say

When a mom woke up to a stranger straddling and pinning her onto her bed, she began to scream, KWKT reported.
But then the burglar told the mom that she shouldn’t scream, Texas police said, according to KWKT.
“She said that (the man) threatened her by telling her that he had someone watching her children and that they would kill them,” Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “(The woman) stated that she was afraid to fight back because she was afraid that her children would be harmed.”
The woman was also afraid the man — now identified as 37-year-old John Wayne Morris — was going to sexually assault her, the Tribune-Herald reported.
After the threats, though, the woman’s 15-year-old son came to the rescue.
He pulled Morris off of his mom and restrained him, according to the Tribune-Herald. His two siblings then called police while their brother kept hold of the intruder, the newspaper reported.
Police got the call at 11:32 p.m. on Oct. 18 and responded to the “possible burglary in progress” at the Robinson home, KWKT reported. Two of the the teenagers were outside, and the other was inside holding Morris by the neck, police said, according to the TV station.
Prasifka told KWKT at the home that Morris likely entered through an unlocked door.
An Oct. 22 jail inmate list shows that Morris is still in custody on suspicion of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.
